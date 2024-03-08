Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga commended the ongoing contribution of the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center to protecting the crocodiles in the province, while expressing concern about the reported decline in the wild population.

During her speech at the 29th Crocodile Conservation Week held in the city, which commenced on March 6, she stated that the current wild population consists of over 500 Philippine crocodiles (Crocodylus mindorensis) and more than 6,000 saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus).

The Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) currently shelters over 1,000 individuals of both crocodile species.

She pointed out that the Philippine crocodile, renowned as one of the world’s most unique species, is confronting an 82 percent decline in known habitats attributed to habitat degradation and anthropogenic threats.

“The conservation of the Philippine crocodile is important to local communities in terms of both cultural and economic value, and it assesses the potential to support livelihoods related to the ecological tourism that is currently present,” Loyzaga said.

She added that the efforts of PWRCC are commendable because its goal is to remove crocodiles from the International Union for Conservation of Nature list as “critically endangered species.”

Loyzaga also highlighted that the presence of crocodiles at the PWRCC is a significant factor in the facility’s role as an ecotourism hotspot in Puerto Princesa City.

This contributes not only to the social and economic development of the area but also enhances the well-being of local communities involved in protecting and conserving this valuable natural resource, with activities like guided tours and local crafts further enriching the tourism experience.

Meanwhile, the education division of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) has partnered with the PWRCC for a series of information drives yesterday as part of the 29th Crocodile Conservation Week celebration this year.

In an effort to raise awareness about wildlife conservation and sustainable development, the PCSDS-ECAN Education and Extension Division (EEED) partnered with the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for a series of Information, Education, and Communications (IEC) campaigns on Thursday, March 7.

During the campaigns held at two selected schools in Puerto Princesa City—Mauricio Reynoso Sr. Elementary School and Mangingisda Elementary School—the PCSDS highlighted the Seven Ecological Principles and briefly discussed key regulations enforced by the agency, including the Wildlife Act, Chainsaw Act, and SEP Law. These discussions aimed to educate the public about environmental laws and encourage compliance among residents.

“PCSDS fully supports PWRCC’s efforts in organizing this year’s Crocodile Conservation Week,” it said.