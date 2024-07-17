Three protected areas in the Mimaropa region have been honored with the prestigious “Blue Park” Award, which acknowledges outstanding efforts in the sustainable management and conservation of marine resources within designated protected areas.

These are Tubbataha Reef Natural Park in Cagayancillo and Siete Pecados in Coron, both located in Palawan, as well as the Apo Reef Natural Park in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Felix Mirasol Jr. said during the recent Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on July 16 that the Blue Park Award recognizes local efforts in sustainable marine resource management, acknowledged by the international Marine Conservation Institute.

“We have 18 designated protected areas, which are home of unique richness of biodiversity. Wildlife, flora and fauna species and the various ecosystems including the coastal and marine ecosystem is worthy of conservation, and protection for present and future generations,” Mirasol said.

Tubbataha Reef Natural Park received the Platinum award in 2017 for its role as a habitat to over 1,200 marine species globally.

Siete Pecados was awarded the Silver in 2024 for its establishment of a 1.8-square kilometer marine area dedicated to conserving Coron’s coastal ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Apo Reef Natural Park earned the highest accolade, the Platinum award in 2022, for safeguarding the world’s second-largest contiguous coral reef and no-take zone.

Mirasol emphasized the significance of Mimaropa’s 18 designated protected areas, which include nine in Palawan, two each in Romblon and Marinduque, and four in Occidental Mindoro, along with one in Oriental Mindoro. These areas are vital habitats for diverse wildlife, flora, and fauna, encompassing various ecosystems, particularly coastal and marine.

Mirasol stressed the DENR’s commitment to collaborating with partners to ensure sustainable natural resource management and biodiversity conservation across the region. — OCJ/PIA MIMAROPA-Palawan