The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has issued six eco-tips to guide Filipinos in remembering their departed during All Saints Day while being environmentally friendly.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB), cemeteries are filled with environmentally harmful trash every year, particularly in protected areas.

To help the environment, here are some tips you can do:

Commute, share a ride, or walk to cemeteries to lessen the carbon footprint.

Bring enough food and reusable utensils to cut down on waste and expenses.

Avoid the use of plastic flowers and wraps; instead, use fresh flowers or potted plants to purify the air.

Pick clean-burning candles that do not give off black fumes or ash to prevent air pollution.

Do not leave trash behind, and bring your trash home to recycle and reuse.

Keep the surrounding litter free and throw trash and segregated recyclables in the bin.

“Now more than ever, it is important to make an extra effort to help our environment as the threats to our protected areas continue. This November 1 and 2, let’s push for a #WasteFree Undas!” DENR reminded the public.

About Post Author