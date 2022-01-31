Living in the new normal made us narrow down our lifestyle to what seems to be essential. And in the world of fashion- denim is essential.
- Explore your jean-iology! What jeans work best for you? Let us count the ways – -flare, wide leg, boyfriend, boot cut, distressed, skinny. There are also baggy and oversized silhouettes from the 90s and frayed jeans that made their debut in the 2000s. You’ll have a lot of fashion fun with all the fashion options from Surplus.
- Go Athleisure! Pair skinny jeans with casual tees and a parka jacket, or denim shorts with a sweatshirt when exploring the outdoors, or taking a brisk walk to keep fit.
- Love that layering! Denim pieces – chambray tops, jackets, jeans, skirts, and shorts – are so versatile they can be mixed with other fabrics, silhouettes, and textures. Layering gives your look an edge.
- Celebrate the blues! Denim on denim is forever cool. Go tonal by mixing light and dark denim shades.
- Denim trucker jackets are flexible; you can just pair them with a simple monochromatic sweatshirt and pants ensemble looking all cozy and chill.
Give your wardrobe a denim transformation with these must-have pieces from Surplus. All these and more are available in Surplus stores located in most SM Supermalls nationwide. For more fashion updates, visit @SurplusPH on Facebook and Twitter and @Suplus_ph on Instagram.
