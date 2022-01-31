Living in the new normal made us narrow down our lifestyle to what seems to be essential. And in the world of fashion- denim is essential.

Explore your jean-iology! What jeans work best for you? Let us count the ways – -flare, wide leg, boyfriend, boot cut, distressed, skinny. There are also baggy and oversized silhouettes from the 90s and frayed jeans that made their debut in the 2000s. You’ll have a lot of fashion fun with all the fashion options from Surplus.

Go Athleisure! Pair skinny jeans with casual tees and a parka jacket, or denim shorts with a sweatshirt when exploring the outdoors, or taking a brisk walk to keep fit.

Love that layering! Denim pieces – chambray tops, jackets, jeans, skirts, and shorts – are so versatile they can be mixed with other fabrics, silhouettes, and textures. Layering gives your look an edge.

Celebrate the blues! Denim on denim is forever cool. Go tonal by mixing light and dark denim shades.

Denim trucker jackets are flexible; you can just pair them with a simple monochromatic sweatshirt and pants ensemble looking all cozy and chill.

Plain tee and shorts layered with black denim top

Athleisure blues. Denim shorts with a statement tee and parka jacket.

Layering this denim polo adds texture to casual shorts and tees.

Skinny jeans worn with a casual tee and parka jacket.

Light frayed jeans, a casual tee and bomber jacket for an edgy look.

Go tonal by mixing light and dark denim shades

Lights faded jeans go well with a dark top and cream trucker jacket.

Cozy and chill denim trucker jacket.

Blue denim + white = preppie appeal

Denim dress with a utilitarian vibe

