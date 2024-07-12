Dengue cases are on the rise in Narra, with the town’s hospital already overcrowded and unable to admit additional patients.

During a meeting with the Narra Municipal Council on July 12, the Municipal Health Office (MHO) and Narra Municipal Hospital (NMH) reported 23 cases in Barangay Poblacion, 11 in Antipuluan, and seven in Panacan.

From January to the present month, a total of 452 cases have been recorded, resulting in five deaths.

As of Friday, July 13, Palawan News confirmed that NMH is currently treating 15 patients who are hospitalized.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) said in a statement that it has intensified misting operations across Palawan, particularly in high-case areas, including Narra.

“Nakikipag-ugnayan ang PHO sa mga lokal na pamahalaan upang malaman ang estado ng mga programa kontra-dengue. Namahagi rin ang mga ito ng Vector-Borne Disease Commodities na kinabibilangan ng Insecticide for misting machine; larvicide; Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) at mga bitamina; Insecticidal Treated Nets (ITS); NS1 Dengue test kits, at IEC materials,” the PHO stated through the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Councilor Joel Bito-onon of the municipal council of Narra residents to maintain cleanliness, cut tree branches that can harbor mosquitoes, remove containers that can store water, and use mosquito nets while sleeping.

“Dapat search and destroy din hanapin mga pugad ng lamok na tinitirhan ng carrier ng dengue, vektor mosquito carrier ng dengue nakatira sa mga malinis na tubig tulad ng nasa bote, bao, lata, mga gulong o limaw limaw na malininis, florera..dapat wala yan sa paligid ng bahay,” Bito-onon emphasized.

In April, the health department in Mimaropa flagged Narra as the town with the highest rate of dengue cases in the region. During that month, it logged 185 cases—twice the total number recorded in the municipality last year.