Delta P leads beach cleanup and turtle hatchling release

Employees of independent power provider (IPP) Delta P, Inc. (DPI), in cooperation with the city government, recently successfully released some 54 green sea turtle hatchlings in Sitio Tagkawayan, Barangay Simpocan.

The activity was part of the city’s “Balik Turismo” program and attended by volunteers from the company, West Coast community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) members, Oplan Linis, and the Puerto Princesa City Tourism Office.

Aside from the beach cleanup, the volunteers also painted the site pavilion, removed stray branches from the structure, cut grass, and swept up beach debris.

The turtle hatchling release, in partnership with the Simpocan Marine Sea Turtles CBST, was done after the cleanup. The turtles had hatched from their nest three days prior before their release.

Julius Labrador, DPI community relations officer, said in a press release that the company has committed to the conservation of the local biodiversity, which has been under threat due to poaching, pollution, and destruction of their habitat.

“The conservation project has much potential in protecting Palawan’s biodiversity. We aim to help the growth of the program, through which we can strengthen the protection and conservation of the sea turtles and the community can benefit from its tourism livelihood,” he said.

DPI is one of the Palawan Electrical Cooperative’s (PALECO) partner providers.