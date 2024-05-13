Five unidentified suspects, who were reportedly armed with short firearms, robbed a delivery rider of ₱30,000 and valuable items on Saturday in Barangay Panalingaan, Rizal.

The victim was identified by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) as Mohammad Jhon Sappayani, 24, a resident of Brgy. Latud in the same town.

He was allegedly on his way to Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, on May 11, when the unidentified suspects blocked his way and robbed him of not only the collection money, but also his mobile phone, and motorcycle OR/CR.

They also took the key of his Honda TMX Supremo motorcycle and fled going to the direction of Rizal town proper.

Checkpoint was immediately established by the personnel of Rizal and the manhunt operation is presently being conducted for the possible identification and apprehension of the suspects.