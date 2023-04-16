A burglary suspect who had stolen a cellphone and cash from a home in Manalo Extension, Barangay Maunlad on April 16 was caught by authorities, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of a delivery rider.

The rider, who has opted to remain anonymous, recorded the entire chase on video after he stumbled upon the victim and the suspect running down the street. He decided to follow and film them, and the footage ultimately aided in the suspect’s capture.

“Taga Manalo yung babae pinasok yung bahay nya. Tapos nasalubong ko na lang sila naghahabulan sila ng babae. Natakot akong magharang kaya binidyu ko nalang habang sinusundan ko siya,” the rider said.

He can be heard on the video telling the suspect to surrender the stolen phone while continuously recording. He said, “Sir, anong dala mo, sir? Naka-video ka dito, ibigay mo na ‘yan.”

According to Mitch Ramirez, the victim, the suspect broke into her home by destroyinh the lock on the gate at around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. She caught him leaving and gave chase, with the pursuit ending at the intersection of Manalo Street and Macasaet Street in Barangay Masipag.

The suspect was cornered on Mabini Street, where the delivery rider and victim confronted him to recover the stolen cellphone. Despite being threatened with a knife, the victim successfully retrieved her phone from the suspect, who denied the theft.

The P2,000 stolen from the bridal boutique was not recovered.

The victim expressed her determination to press charges against the suspect at City Police Station 1, using the delivery rider’s video as evidence.

