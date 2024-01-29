A collision between a motorcycle and a tricycle in Barangay Tinitian, Roxas, Palawan, resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident involved a motorcycle driven by Gamaliel Aligada, 43, with a young woman as a passenger, and a tricycle driven by Bienvenido Sobrepeña, 71, with his brother Bernardo Sobrepeña, 65. Both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the accident occurred.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) alleged in its report that the motorcycle was speeding and ignored the tricycle’s signal light, causing the driver to lose control and go off the road. Simultaneously, the motorcycle overturned.

While the occupants of the tricycle and the motorcycle suffered minor injuries, the 22-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger lost her life due to severe head injuries.

Aligada, the motorcycle’s driver, was held during the accident investigation. However, authorities arrested him later, after they seized a significant quantity of suspected shabu, valued at approximately ₱77,750, along with three sachets of the substance, three mobile phones, weighing scales, around ₱42,000 in cash, two wallets, a sling bag, and the motorcycle involved in the accident.

Aligada is now facing charges related to the accident and alleged violations of Section 11, Article III of Republic Act 9165, which pertains to illegal drugs.