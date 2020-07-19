Deadline for motorcycle safety barriers extended to July 26

In a press statement, Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 approved their recommendation to extend the original deadline from July 19 to July 26, to give riders enough time to install either of the two barriers that passed the safety standard—the Bohol prototype and the Angkas design.

The government has extended for another week the mandatory installation of safety barriers prescribed for back riding couples, a police official announced on Saturday.

In a press statement, Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 approved their recommendation to extend the original deadline from July 19 to July 26, to give riders enough time to install either of the two barriers that passed the safety standard—the Bohol prototype and the Angkas design.

“As per our Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (SILG) Eduardo Año, from the original July 19, the deadline for motorcycle riders to comply with the required barrier for pillion riding is now moved to July 26,” Eleazar said.

He added they recommended the extension after consulting with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) through general manager Jojo Garcia, the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group led by Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz and George Royeca, designer of the Angkas-made model.

Motorists have earlier asked for an extension to ensure that their compliance conforms with the safety standards set by the NTF Against Covid-19.

Eleazar said he had already coordinated with PNP chief, Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa for the dissemination of information down to the local commanders and the policemen manning and supervising the quality control points (QCPS) across the country, especially in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities.

“We hope that the two-week grace period is more than enough for motorists to conform to the safety standards of the two approved designs to ensure the safety of both the driver and the riders,” he added.

While waiting for the full implementation of the motorcycle barrier policy, Eleazar said they will continue to warn those who have not complied with follow the rules set by the NTF Against Covid-19 at the soonest possible time.

He added that they will also continue to apprehend motorists for other violations. (PNA)