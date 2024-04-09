The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Palawan taught daycare workers in Barangay Iraan, Aborlan, basic computer software management and cybersecurity this April 4-5, as part of an effort to spread digital literacy among rural areas.

The “Fundamentals of Workplace Technology” workshop was headed by Miguel Granada, project development officer I of DICT Palawan. The two-day seminar was held in Brgy. Iraan’s local Tech4Ed learning hub.

Granada said that they previously held the same workshop in Roxas to daycare workers as well, upon request of the LGU. “[Most of the] participants po ay daycare workers from Iraan, yung ibang workers po galing sa ibang lugar, meron din pong taga Quezon (…) nagrequest sila sa daycare workers nila para mabigyan ng certification,” he said.

Granada mentioned that all of their participants were women of mostly middle-age, eager to use their knowledge in managing their daycare facilities. The workshop also had an online component so that the workers learned how to use free online resources for the children in their care.

“Patience lang kasi yung iba sa kanila ay di naman masyadong maalam sa computer so we need to adjust. Masaya ang experience kasi nga kahit na ganun sila ay pinipilit din naman pong matuto, may eagerness,” he said.

The last day was dedicated to a cyberhygiene and cybersecurity seminar. Granada explained that this was an important part in basic digital literacy.

“Itong training na ito ay sinamahan namin ng cybersecurity awareness, bale doon papasok yung basic knowledge nila kung paano iiwasan yung scam, kung paano magbrowse ng tama sa internet spaces natin. May mga safety precautions yung tinuturo namin sa kanila kasi ‘di naman tulad sa ibang lugar na urbanized, sila ay medyo targeted ng cybercriminals so madali silang ma-fall doon kaya binibigyan natin ng awareness,” Granada added.

DICT Palawan’s Tech4Ed program will conduct the same programs on a sliding difficulty scale, while possibly returning to the same sectors and areas they conducted in. Granada mentioned that handling ICT is a skill that should be frequently upgraded as developments continued in their sector.

Further, he mentioned that the Tech4Ed program was willing to teach and provide resources for whatever sector was interested in availing their training programs.

“Kailangan po nating makasabay, at ‘di kami naniniwala na ‘di makakayanan yan. At nakayanan nga, (…) Lahat naman ng sectors, mga IP, mga PDLs natin, halos lahat ng unserved communities, lalo na yung sa mga rural areas. Yun po talaga yung target natin,” he said.