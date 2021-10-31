DIGOS CITY – A print and broadcast journalist in Davao del Sur was gunned down at about 6 p.m. on Saturday inside his rented apartment in Bansalan town.

Reports coming from a fellow broadcast journalist in the same town and who rushed to the crime scene said Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy died on the spot due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Dinoy was a reporter for Newsline Philippines in Davao City and a volunteer anchor of Digos City-based Energy FM that did weather reports Mondays to Fridays.

He was also a former correspondent of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and SunStar SuperBalita.

Initial police reports indicated that the still unidentified suspect or suspects barged into his makeshift broadcast office and shot him at close range.

Local police are waiting for scene of the crime operatives from Digos City as of posting time.

“We condemn the death of Dondon as we appeal to the authorities for a speedy investigation and determine the motive behind his death as we cry for justice!” Newsline posted on Facebook. (PNA)