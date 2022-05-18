Information on the characteristics of the Filipino rice farmers and the Philippine rice industry situation is now publicly accessible on the Rice Data Analytics (RiceLytics) website developed by DA-PhilRice.

“RiceLytics is a public rice data analytics that aims to aid decision and policy-making bodies at different government levels,” Nehemiah C. Caballong, ICT specialist and project proponent, said.

The website presents data on rice area, production, yield per hectare, characteristics of rice farmers, farming methods and technologies used by Filipino farmers, and the status of the rice industry at the national, regional, and provincial levels.

Before the development of the RiceLytics website, such data were released through published briefers, infographics, books, and slide presentations.

- Advertisement -

Atty. Rhaegee Tamana, Sen. Cynthia Villar’s chief of staff, said that the dashboard is helpful as its contents are presented in a comprehensive and easy-to-grasp manner. Villar chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food.

“I am happy that RiceLytics is now available for us to know the situation of the PH rice industry. This will help us improve and make our programs under RCEF responsive,” Tamana said.