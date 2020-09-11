Danao blasts Sangguniang Panlalawigan for handling of his cases

Danao expressed misgivings on the handling of his case by the provincial board, after the latter ruled on Wednesday that it will not subject his opponent, Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba, to a preventive suspension. Danao had filed a countersuit against Lumba who earlier lodged multiple administrative charges against him.

The camp of embattled Narra mayor Gerandy Danao is mulling to withdraw the counter-complaint they filed against his detractors, and bring their case instead to the Sandiganbayan.

Danao expressed misgivings on the handling of his case by the provincial board, after the latter ruled on Wednesday that it will not subject his opponent, Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba, to a preventive suspension. Danao had filed a countersuit against Lumba who earlier lodged multiple administrative charges against him.

“Sa sistema na nangyari sa akin ngayon, parang hindi talaga makatarungan ang nangyari,” Danao said in a press conference held Thursday.

He was referring to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s ruling on Wednesday that it will no longer call witnesses to testify on the complaint he had filed against Lumba and will not subject the latter to a preventive suspension like they did to Danao.

“Ang sabi ni mayor, ‘Hinding-hindi na ako maghahain ng complaint diyan sa Sangguniang Panlalawigan,’ kasi nadala na siya,” Danao’s counsel, Atty. Edwin Gastanes, added.

Gastanes expressed frustrations about how the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has been handling their cases.

“Sa simula noong sampahan ako ng kaso, kami ay di nag-absent. Talagang hinaharap naming sila dahil gusto rin namin malaman talaga kung ano ang totoo. Humaharap kami sa kanila kahit may mga obligasyon na dapat unahin,” said Danao.

Gastanes, stated that they did consider withdrawing their counter-complaint against Lumba and several current and former members of the Narra Sangguniang Bayan (SB), as the entire process was become too taxing on their camp’s resources and energy.

“First option ay tanggapin ang order, manahimik, at hintayin ang desisyon, at kumilos kung anuman ang maging desisyon. Pangalawa, mag-file ng motion for reconsideration, hilingin na baliktarin ang kanilang desisyon. Third is to withdraw the complaint, para hindi na mahirapan ang Sangguniang Panlalawigan at pag-isipan na lang ang susunod na hakbang,” he said.

According to an omnibus resolution issued Wednesday (September 9) by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Narra vice mayor Crispin Lumba, Jr. will no longer undergo a 60-day suspension for the complaints lodged against him by the Danao camp.

Also, the Sanggunian decided to no longer hold hearings for both Danao and Lumba’s administrative cases and will base their decision on documents and motions filed by both camps.

Danao’s camp filed the counter-complaint in late July, stating that Lumba and the Narra SB members were complicit in issuing questionable cockfighting event permits under former mayor Lucena Demaala’s administration. In the omnibus motion issued by the provincial board, they will come to a verdict 60 days from September 9 on whether Lumba and company are guilty of the five charges stated in the counter-complaint.

