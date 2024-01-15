To address overproduction and minimize post-harvest losses of agricultural products, particularly vegetables and other high-value crops, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., plans to build more cold storage facilities at the Food Terminal in Taguig City.

“Ang immediate problem na nakikita ko ay iyong oversupply from time to time ng tomatoes and cabbage. Kaya dapat magtayo tayo agad ng storage sa FTI. Ang direction ko is to build a network for chilled cold storage systems,” Laurel said.

Laurel told FTI officials to purchase excess produce from farmers and supply it to Kadiwa centers.

“Kung may overproduction, kaysa itapon, bilhin na lang ng FTI, mailalagay pa natin iyan sa Kadiwa program. The plan is also to strengthen iyong Kadiwa program ng DA. Plano kong ibalik sa FTI ang Kadiwa after two years,” Laurel said.

He underscored the department’s plan to centralize all agriculture logistics management matters, including FTI, to the soon-to-be-formed Logistics Office of the DA.

“Lahat ng cold storage ng DA, ililipat ko lahat sa logistics office, which will conduct research and inventory of all facilities within the Philippines to ensure synchronization,” Laurel said.

Laurel planned to build a chiller warehouse for vegetables and other high-value crops on a 1.3-hectare section of the sprawling government property in Taguig City.

The project would cost P500 million and would require 12 months to complete.

“Half of the warehouse should be allocated to the coil system, kalahati evaporator type. The evaporator type is for short-term storage of high-value crops. Iyong coil, because there is no circulating fan, moisture is kept within the storage, which will keep things fresh for a longer period,” Laurel said.

There are two types of cold storage facilities under the plan: frozen and chilled. The Philippines will unlikely worry about post-harvest wastage, Laurel said.

He noted that private companies would construct new frozen storage systems every year due to their profitability, so there would be no need at this time for DA to submit these facilities in 2024.