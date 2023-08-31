The Mimaropa office of the agriculture department and Project Zacchaeus have recently come together to forge a partnership for the Farm Konekt project, which is focused on setting up a sustainable method for growing high-value and lowland vegetables in clusters.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Mimaropa Regional Executive Director, Engr. Maria Christine C. Inting, along with RTD for Operation/F2C2 Regional Focal Person Dr. Olido, and Project Zacchaeus Chief Executive Officer John Vincent Gastanes, as well as Chief of Staff Carlo Enrico Placio Santiago, collectively signed the memorandum of agreement on August 29.

This signing took place during the 1st Regional F2C2 Cluster Summit at the Development Academy of the Philippines in Tagaytay City.

Farm Konekt’s mission is to build an environmentally friendly system of clustered production for high-value and lowland veggies for small and disadvantaged farmers through data-driven clustering and climate-resistant approaches.

Due to their expertise, Gastanes believes Project Zacchaeus serves as an appropriate bridge for agricultural entrepreneurs to promote their products.

“Kami po yung perfect international port para i-market ng mas mataas ang price value ng commodity. Kaya ang happy ko lang dahil ngayong October magro-roll out na yung aming system sa mga buyers from Brunei, Malaysia, at the same time may barko na rin kaming maglalayag sa October and magiging part dito ang Mimaropa Region,” he said.

Gastanes added that Farm Konekt is a community-based farm management effort that focuses on data-driven clustered and community-based production powered by technology.

It also includes inventory management and impact-based leadership development.

The application has been created to assist and expedite the progress of farmers, and Capacity Building, Farmer Clustering, Matchmaking, and Agritech Integration System are its four primary features.

Project Zacchaeus, he further said, trusts that with Farm Konekt, farmers will have chances to improve their operations, capacities, and livelihoods.