The regional office of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in MIMAROPA led the turnover of the goat stocks under the Livestock Economic Enterprise and Development Program for the project Lagaw sa Uma Integrated Farm of the Palawan State University Multi-Purpose Cooperative (PSU-MPC).

DA-MIMAROPA regional executive director Engr. Maria Christine Inting and Regional Livestock Program focal person Dr. Maria Teresa O. Altayo led the turnover on June 15 a the Lagaw sa Uma Integrated Farm located in Barangay Magbabadil, Aborlan.

Dr. Altayo said it was the first major project of NLP provided as a grant to a cooperative in the entire region. The goat house and 36 goat stocks amount to P2.5 million pesos in total.

“Ito ay bilang pagtugon sa mandato ng pamahalaan na palakasin ang kooperatiba. Para sa sustainability ng proyektong ito, alinsunod sa mga patakaraan na gagawin ng samahan ay magkakaroon ng redistribution o pag-transfer ng anak na guya sa mga kamiyembro ng asosasyon at sa paglipas ng panahon sa komunidad naman ang pamamahagi. Para sa kasiguruhn ng proyekto, mahalaga na maiparehistro sa Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) ang mga kambing,” Dr. Altayo said.

PSU-MPC was officially granted the project by Inting, with Dr. Erlinda Ganapin, the chairperson, leading the process.

The project is anticipated to bring about the realization of President Bongbong Marcos Jr. and the Secretary of the DA’s goals to boost production in various sectors, including crops, rice fields, and livestock, consequently leading to increased yields and income for farmers.

“This project is one of the steps to address the logistics or transportation issues of livestock in the MIMAROPA region. It is necessary to empower or strengthen cooperatives in each province to manage such projects,” she said.

“There will come a time when we will buy goats from you to distribute to other cooperatives in the entire province of Palawan. So our coordination with the Local Government and the Province of Palawan continues to meet your agricultural needs to the best of our abilities,” she added.