The Department of Agriculture in MIMAROPA, along with DAI Global LLC, signed a memorandum of understanding during the opening of the 1st Regional Farmer and Fisheries Clustering and Consolidation (F2C2) Cluster Summit for the implementation of the Safe Water Project in Palawan, funded by USAID.

Signing the memorandum of understanding were Engr. Maria Christine Inting, DA MIMAROPA Regional Executive Director; Dr. Celso C. Olido, Regional Technical Director for Operation and F2C2 Regional Focal Person; Alma Porciuncula, Chief of Party for USAID Safe Water at DAI Global LLC; and Mary June Calubag, Livelihoods and Partnership Coordinator of the mentioned company on August 29.

According to Porciuncula, the aim of the MOU is to establish a strong collaboration between Safe Water and DA MIMAROPA, enabling various activities that support the sustainable livelihood of farmers and provide an adequate supply of clean and safe water to Puerto Princesa City and the entire province of Palawan.

The agreement also targets the enhancement of water supply to water-stressed communities, the improvement of water resource management for maintaining a continuous water supply, and the strengthening of water sector governance.

“We are very grateful sa mga farmers na partners namin na sila mismo ang tumutulong sa amin sa forest protection, sa conservation at restoration. So again, maraming salamat po for entrusting to us this partnership, we look forward to have very fruitful collaboration with you,” said Porciuncula.

In her message, Inting pledged full support for the project, reflecting the department’s commitment to making agriculture a sustainable livelihood and ensuring safe food for everyone.

“Ngayon, bukod sa pagiging food-secured, ating simulan na pangarapin ang probinsya ng Palawan bilang water-secured habang pinapanatili ang kaayusan at pagpapayabong ng kalikasan. Thank you, and may we embrace the promise it holds and let us be more inspired to dedicate our service to more communities,” dagdag pa ng opisyal.

She said the USAID’s Safe Water Project provides local government, water service providers, and watershed councils with the information, incentives, and partnerships necessary to identify and address obstacles to achieving a future with secure access to water.