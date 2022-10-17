The Department of Agriculture (DA)-Mimaropa recently briefed local executives in the region in its bid to streamline its current programs with the priorities of local government units.

“Layunin ng briefing na maging isang kumpas lamang ang takbo ng mga programang pang agrikultura sa pagitan ng kagawaran at ng mga lokal na pamahalaan,” a Philippine News Agency report on the activity stated.

The activity held in Calapan, Mindoro Oriental was attended by City Councilor Elgin Robert L. Damasco, City Administrator Atty. Arnel M. Pedrosa, City Agriculturist Melissa Macasaet, City Veterinarian Dra. Indira Santiago, and Agriculture and Fishery Council Representative Jefferson Santos.

During the same activity, City Agriculturist Melissa Macasaet presented city government projects including its community-based production and marketing of lowland vegetables through Barangay clustering and development services, agri-business and marketing support, support to community and urban gardening, and the establishment and operations of an agri-trading center in the region.

About Post Author