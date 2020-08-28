DA bats for use of chicken in food and relief efforts

Agriculture secretary William Dar, in a statement has presented the proposal to other line agencies, urging them to help “ease supply glut and stabilize prices of poultry products”.

The agriculture department is asking local governments and relief agencies to utilize chicken in their food packs and relief packages, as a way to help the industry address its current oversupply problem.

Agriculture secretary William Dar, in a statement, has presented the proposal to other line agencies, urging them to help “ease supply glut and stabilize prices of poultry products”.

An appeal for help was earlier raised by the United Broiler Raisers Association (UBRA) which noted that the pandemic has weakened the demand for chicken resulting in an oversupply.

Assistant secretary Noel Reyes said in a virtual presser proposed that chicken meat be included in regular food packs distributed by government agencies.

“Sinabi ni Secretary William Dar na nakikiusap siya sa mga LGU na idagdag na sa food packs ‘yong chicken, manok kasi may oversupply tayo. Again, we are asking DSWD at DOLE sa kanilang programa na instead cash ay chicken plus rice,” he said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.