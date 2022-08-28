- Advertisement by Google -

The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay (AVT) crowned the revered centuries-old statue of Nuestra Seora de Consolación y Correa in the northern Palawan town of Cuyo on August 27 in honor of the anniversary celebration of Christianity in Palawan.

Bishop Socrates Messiona of the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) and Bishop-Emeritus Eduardo Juanich of Taytay assisted Bishop Broderick Pabillo of the AVT during the coronation rites.

Clergy and laypeople from all over Palawan flocked to the island town to witness the historic event being the First Episcopal Coronation of a Marian image in the province.

Known as the La Celestial Guardiana y Protectora del Pueblo de Cuyo or The Heavenly Guardian and Protectress of the town of Cuyo, the image was first brought to the island by the Augustinian Recollect Friars in 1623. Since then, the image has become endeared and well beloved by the locals earning a local nickname ‘Nay Consol’.

- Advertisement -

An Episcopal Coronation is an act of the local Bishop or Archbishop of the local Diocese or Archdiocese duly expressed thru a Decree of Coronation issued by the local diocesan chancery that recognizes people’s veneration of a Marian Image under a specific title in a certain locality.

About Post Author