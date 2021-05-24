Cuyo opens to inbound but limited number of travelers

The municipality of Cuyo once again opened its ports to travelers but for a limited number depending on the capacity of the local government unit (LGU), particularly in testing of individuals for COVID-19, as part of its health intervention and measures to mitigate the spread of the disease, starting on May 20.

According to its latest advisory, inbound travelers are required to secure LGU Acceptance, Barangay Endorsement, and antigen testing on the 6th or 7th day of quarantine.

Travelers who will be coming from within Palawan and the province of Ilo-ilo are required to submit a negative antigen rest result collected not more than 24 hours before travel.

Passengers coming from other places have to submit a negative RT-PCR test taken not more than 72 hours before travel. For those coming from Metro Manila, a Barangay Health Emergency response Team (BHERT) clearance from their point of origin is also required.

Meanwhile, outbound travelers have to fill up a Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) form, secure BHERT clearance and Acceptance Letter from the receiving Barangay.

Alex Baaco