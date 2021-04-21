Culion hospital speaks out on spreading COVID-19 local cases

The Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH) has published an open letter addressing the local COVID-19 situation after six staffs reportedly tested positive of the coronavirus.

In the letter dated April 14, the Medical Center Chief (MCC) also denounced the alleged discrimination being suffered by CSGH health workers and their families, as they were being blamed for the local spread of the virus.

The MCC also said that it is too early for the hospital to accurately identify the source of this local transmission, unless the collaborative efforts with the Culion Rural Health Unit (RHU) be further strengthened through sharing records of those who were tested in town.

The Culion Municipality earlier said that the first two local transmission cases were recorded on April 10, involving residents from Poblacion barangays.

The town said that these patients were CSGH staff who had no travel history and were “active in duty” before they tested positive of COVID-19. This pushed the town to encourage the CSGH patients and guardians of that previous week to coordinate with the hospital, to hasten the contact tracing and control the transmission.

Another four CSGH staff tested positive of COVID-19 on April 13, according to the CSGH Facebook page post.

The hospital is still functional for non-covid and covid patients, with limited services such as for admission and emergency referrals, and is determined to attend to the needs of Calamianes people despite the limited number of hospital staffs to perform their duties.

CSGH also reported that 98 of their staff were able to finish the quarantine period, and some had already tested negative and were ready to go back to work, while others were still isolated and considered to be high risk.

“We need to address our deficiencies and work on the challenges so we can still deliver vital hospital services even we are wounded, weary, tired and weak – We still serve both COVID and Non-COVID patients at this dark times in CSGH.” said MCC in the letter addressed to the CSGH staffs.

In Culion, the active cases currently recorded is 27 from the 34 total confirmed cases with seven recovered cases.

