Culion eases lockdown restrictions

A statement issued Tuesday (September 1) by Culion mayor Virginia de Vera announced that beginning September 2, the town will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Culion has lifted its localized total lockdown, an effort by their municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to prevent local transmission of COVID-19 in the town.

However, travel to and from Coron and Busuanga is still prohibited except for emergencies.

The local lockdown, which began on August 23, was a response to the surge of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the town of Coron.

A statement issued Tuesday (September 1) by Culion mayor Virginia de Vera announced that beginning September 2, the town will be under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

“Mula sa MIATF meeting na naganap nito lamang Martes, September 1, kasama ang lahat ng mga Punong Barangay, ay nagdesisyon ang buong kapulungan ng MIATF na i-lift na ang “Enhanced Regulation of Home Quarantine” na naging epektibo noong August 23,” the statement read.

The town began its “total lockdown” last August 23, a day after a patient from Coron confined at the Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was also an identified close contact of several Culion residents.

The lockdown consisted of temporarily closing commercial establishments, shutting down public transportation, banning mass gatherings, and prohibiting tourism activities. Residents were advised to have barangay officials conduct various errands on their behalf.

However, despite the lifting of the localized lockdown, some restrictions will still be in place. Travel to and from the towns of Busuanga and Coron is still prohibited except for emergency purposes. Individuals under observation, or those identified by contact tracing efforts as susceptible to COVID-19, will still be monitored in their respective homes.

“Ang mga identified primary close contacts ng mga nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ay sumailalim sa extended home quarantine na siya namang imo-monitor ng kani-kanilang mga nasasakupang barangay,” the statement added.

Other restrictions include limiting tourism activities to mainland Culion and prohibiting island hopping activities.

About the Author Patricia Laririt