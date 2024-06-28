After the completion of the construction of the Araceli Waterworks System, the next priorities in the local government’s programs for the municipality will be the improvement of road networks and electricity services, Mayor Sue Cudilla said.

Cudilla said that because of the town’s geographical situation, Araceli, being an island, is lagging behind other municipalities.

She said she has consulted with residents of different barangays on what priority programs are needed.

“Pero ngayon na nag-start na ang water system, ang kasunod nito ay kalsada at kuryente naman,” she said.

“Nakita nyo naman ang sitwasyon ng mga kalsada sa ngayon so isa yan sa mga priorities ng pamahalaang lokal,” she added.

Despite the situation, however, the mayor added that residents of the town are living normal lives with their primary source of income anchored primarily in fishing and farming.

She also said the town remains peaceful and orderly.

Cudilla said that residents move between the fields and the sea depending on the season. She also reassured that the town remains safe, as people are familiar with each other and quickly identify and investigate any newcomers.

“Pero ang mga tao kasi ay palipat-lipat lang, kapag rainy season ay nasa bukid sila at pagka naman maayos ang panahon ay nandoon sila sa dagat,” she stated.

“Wala rin tayong dapat katakutan dito dahil bukod sa magkakakilala ang mga tao, kapag may na-identify na medyo bago sa paningin namin ay inaalam kaagad kung sino ang tao na yan at kung ano ang pakay nya dito sa aming bayan,” she added.