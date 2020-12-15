CTMO eases restriction on public transport passengers

Allan Mabella, traffic operations officer of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), said Monday that this is based on the new memorandum and advisory of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued earlier in December.

Multicabs and jeepneys plying major routes within Puerto Princesa City are now allowed to exceed more than 50 percent of their passenger capacity provided that they have plastic barriers installed in passenger seats.

Allan Mabella, traffic operations officer of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), said Monday that this is based on the new memorandum and advisory of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) issued earlier in December.

Mabella said plastic barriers should be placed to separate passengers.

“Naglabas naman ng bagong utos ang LTFRB na puwede na lumampas sa capacity ang mga multicab pati ‘yong mga vans or jeep basta may barrier. Kaya kung mapapansin ninyo ang mga multicab ay halos puno na pero may barrier kasi ‘yon ang nirequire sa kanila,” he said.

During the surge of the pandemic, the government suspended the operations of the public utility vehicles. After a month, the suspension was lifted but only for 50 percent capacity to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. It was implemented as part of health protocols on physical distancing in public transport.

“Kung dati ay 50 percent lang talaga kasi may physical distancing ngayon ay pwede na lumampas doon,” he said.