El Nido Vice Mayor Luningning Batoy is proposing to declare every third Saturday of each month as “Crown-of-Thorns Starfish Culling Day” to save the famed town’s coral reefs.

Batoy’s proposal is through an ordinance she filed with the municipal council on August 9 during their regular session.

She said that the damage caused by crown-of-thorns starfish (COTS) is one of the main reasons why corals are dying in El Nido, and that her proposal for direct local management can help stop bleaching.

“Bilang pagpapahalaga sa kalikasan at [para] mapangalagaan ang mga coral reefs natin sa El Nido ay nag akda tayo ng isang ordinansa para dito, ito ay naglalayong lipulin ang dumadaming bilang ng nasabing starfish na kumakain ng mga corals sa mga tourist attractions natin El Nido,” Batoy said in her social media post.

It also aims, she explained, to bring the community and various sectors together to fight the damage that COTS can cause to their coral reefs.

Batoy hopes that her fellow members of the El Nido municipal council and the people who live there will agree with her proposed ordinance.

Ruil Alabi is the news correspondent for Sofronio Española and Narra, Palawan. He also covers some agriculture stories. His interests are with food and technology. See author's posts