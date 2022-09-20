- Advertisement by Google -

Environmental authorities in Sarangani province are probing the cause of death of a critically endangered Philippine eagle found dead on the shores of Purok Maguid, Barangay Daliao, in the municipality of Maasim on Monday morning.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen reported that the eagle’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but it was thought to have been dead for 4-5 hours when it was discovered.

Upon inspection, the bird had no tags or chips visible. It has a 102-centimeter length and a 188-centimeter wingspan, and weighs 5.6 kilograms.

DENR Soccsksargen also stated Monday, September 19, that Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) officer/forester Abdul Cariga reported that the dead Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) was discovered around 9:30 a.m. by government employee Habib Maguid, who informed them and the Municipal ENRO of Maasim.

- Advertisement -

The carcass will be transported to Davao City’s Philippine Eagle Center for necropsy, DENR Soccsksargen added.

Sa halagang P50 na one-time payment, lifetime na perks ang balik sa’yo! Iyan ang Palawana Lifetime Suki Card, ang suki card ng mga #PalaParaan! 💚✨💯​

Mag-avail na sa pinakamalapit na Palawan branch sa iyong lugar. Bailis, maaasahan, walang kuskos-balungos. Iyan ang Palawan Pawnshop. #SULITPAGSUKISAPALAWAN

About Post Author