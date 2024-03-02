An unnamed individual was arrested by wildlife enforcers and maritime police personnel yesterday at Sitio Manguao, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, for illegally possessing a live critically endangered Philippine pangolin.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) stated that on March 2, their wildlife enforcers, along with personnel from the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group, conducted the arrest to rescue the animal, commonly known as “balintong.”

In the photos it posted, the Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis) can be seen inside what appears to be a fishing net and being transported via a tricycle.

PCSDS pointed out that the Philippine pangolin is classified as a “critically endangered species” according to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, as stated in PCSD Resolution No. 23-967.

The Philippine pangolin, like its counterparts, is endangered by hunters who seek it for its meat, considered a delicacy in certain Asian cultures, as well as its scales, organs, and skin, which are used in traditional medicine.

The PCSDS strongly urges individuals with information regarding any unlawful activities concerning wildlife species to notify or contact the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at 0931-964-2128 (Smart) or the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0970-302-8554 (Smart) and Landline (048) 434-4235/434-4234, and messages can also be relayed via their Facebook page.