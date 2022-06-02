The Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA recorded a total of 1,858 incidents during the first five months of 2022, as compared to 2,124 during the same period in 2021.

PRO MIMAROPA’s Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division’s (RIDMD) said this represents a 12.52 percent decrease in crime volume.

Three hundred instances were documented for the eight priority crimes (murder, homicide, bodily injury, rape, theft, robbery, carnapping, and motornapping) compared to 349 for the same period in the previous year, a difference of 49 or 14.04 percent of the total volume.

Among the crimes that showed a remarkable decrease include Carnapping (100%), Rape (35.25%), and Physical Injuries (16.07%), the regional police said in a statement.

P/Col. Gil Francis Tria, deputy regional director for operations of PRO MIMAROPA, said that the decline in the crime volume \was considerably attributed to the intensified implementation of the focused and simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operations (SACLEO) throughout the region.

Meanwhile, the MIMAROPA top cop lauded the public for their constant support for the anti-criminality campaigns of the PNP.

“This significant drop in crime volume was a result of the strong partnership between our police and community. This only manifests that public support is an indispensable component in the success of community policing,” P/Brig. Gen. Sydney Hernia said.