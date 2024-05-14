The construction of a multi-purpose building that will serve as the sports complex for the town of Coron has been completed by the 1st District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The facility is located in Barangay Poblacion, according to a report by Palawan 1st District Engineer Rommel Aguirre to Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan.

The complex aims to encourage young residents to engage in sports activities, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle within the community.

The DPWH Mimaropa stated that the Coron Sports Complex will not only host sports events but also serve as a venue for various public service activities that foster community development.

It said that by hosting large events, the project will also help boost tourism activity in the town and the province of Palawan.