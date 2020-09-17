Coron RHU suspends operations, as 4 personnel contract COVID-19

Dr. Alan Guintapan, municipal health officer, said that telemedicine was set in place after they temporarily closed the RHU for decontamination and swab tests of its personnel.

The Coron rural health unit (RHU) suspended its operations Wednesday, after four of its personnel and staff contracted the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ang services tuloy pa rin kasi sa konsulta namin mayroon na kaming tele-konsulta. Ang mga pasyente tatawag lang sa amin and then ipapadala namin ang gamit free doon sa area mga areas sa mga barangay nila,” Guintapan told Palawan News in a phone interview.

This developed after a surge of COVID-19 cases was observed in Coron town since mid-August which currently holds 35 active cases. The four health care personnel from RHU, whom Guintapan declined to provide the patient profile, was also indexed from the local transmission cases reported this week.

“Ang staff na ito hindi nakuha sa RHU. Ang isang staff kasi nakuha niya ‘yong COVID-19 sa kanyang nanay. Pagbalik niya sa RHU, ‘yong close contacts nonetheless, pina-disinfect ko ang RHU tapos lahat ng staff pinapa-swab ko this Saturday,” Guintapan added.

The town’s rural health unit will resume operations starting on Monday. Local residents were being advised to reach the health care workers through 0961-777-4628 or 0915-698-3496 between 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A total of 68 confirmed COVID-19 patients was recorded in Coron with 35 active cases, 31 recoveries, and two deaths.