The disaster risk reduction office of Coron issued emergency rescue equipment to its barangays and partner organizations recently, which are vital for relief efforts and rescue operations.

The distribution of the rescue equipment, including communication devices, were done by the Coron Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) with Mayor Marjo Reyes and disaster risk reduction chief Engr. Fernando Lopez in celebration of the National Disaster Resilience this month of July.

Reyes said in a post on July 5 that the municipal government distributed the emergency equipment as part of strengthening the barangays’ response capabilities and preparedness against untoward incidents.

“Tandaan po natin na malaki ang nagagawa ng pagiging handa, pananatiling mahinahon, at kalmado sa anumang sitwasyon, upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa sa gitna ng mga pagkakataon ng kapahamakan,” he said.

The recipients of the communications equipment, such as handheld radios, were barangays Bulalacao, Lajala, Turda, Decabobo, Decalachao, San Jose, Poblacion 6, San Nicolas, Guadalupe, Tagumpay, Tara, Poblacion 1, Poblacion 2, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 4, and Poblacion 5.

The line agencies, on the other hand, were the Philippine National Police (PNP), PNP-Maritime, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Coron District Hospital, and Coron Rural Health Unit

Recipients of the emergency rescue equipment were the barangays of Bulalacao, Lajala, Decabobo, Decalachao, Turda, San Jose, Poblacion 6, San Nicolas, Guadalupe, Bintuan, Banuang Daan, Cabugao, Tara, Malawig, Buenavista, Marcilla, Borac, Tagumpay, and Poblacion 5.

The Coron MDRRMO explained that it is still purchasing additional emergency rescue equipment for barangays that did not get their complete set.

The distribution happened at the Coron Coliseum.

The town also celebrated the National Disaster Resilience Month on July 6 with a motorcade. On July 9, a tree planting activity will be implemented in the watershed area, which will be led by the MDRRMO.