In a thrilling final game, Coron edged Narra 82-81 to bag the championship in the first Baragatan Inter-LGU Basketball tournament held at the Palawan State University Gymnasium on Wednesday, June 22.

The champion team received a cash prize of P70,000 and a trophy, while the first runner-up got P60,000.

Meanwhile, Bataraza emerged as the 2nd runner-up after beating Brooke’s Point 102-98. Bataraza received P50,000 and Brooke’s Point earned P40,000.

As part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival, which was held to mark the 120th anniversary of Palawan’s first civil government, 15 teams took part in the tournament.

- Advertisement -

The other municipalities that joined are Araceli, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Cagayancillo, Coron, Cuyo, Dumaran, El Nido, Linapacan, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, and Sofronio Española.

The tournament also wants to improve the sports events put on by the provincial government and help people of the province improve their basketball skills and talents.

Other special and individual awards presented during the tournament include Best in Muse, which was won by the town of Roxas; Best Sportsmanship, which was won by Sofronio Española; Best in Uniform-Coron; Most Valuable Player: Jholo Boy Delos Santos of Coron; and Best 3 Pointer of the Tournament: Frenz Micko Gonzales of Bataraza.

The mythical team was composed of Christian Angelo A. Danao and Desmond Jims C. Peñaflorida of Narra, James Servano of Bataraza, James Gerard Ablig and Delos Santos of Coron.