Seventy farmers completed a 16-week Farmers Field School on corn production in a graduation ceremony held in Rizal, Palawan

The training program covered essential topics such as seed selection, corn morphology, land preparation, planting, nutrient management, fertilizer computation, weed and pest management, harvesting operations, and post-harvest techniques aimed to equip farmers with modern technologies and methodologies for mais production, emphasizing the use of biofertilizers to enhance crop quality.

Meanwhile a Hybrid Corn Derby Demonstration Farm was also inaugurated showcasing advancements in corn production techniques.

The farm received support from seed companies such as Asian Hybrid Seed Tech. Inc, Corteva Agriscience Phils. Inc, Bioseed Research Phils. Inc., Bayer Philippines, Syngenta Phils. Inc., and Cornworld Breeding Sys. Corp.

Biofertilizer companies, including Gemini Agri Farm Sol. Corp., Bioprime Agri Industries Inc., Enviro Scope Synergy Inc., JJEA Agriventures, and Ada Manufacturing, also participated.

The farm is a result of collaboration between the DA MIMAROPA Corn Program, Provincial Agriculture Office and the Municipal Agriculture Office of Rizal.

Mayor Norman Ong, Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates represented by Board Member Arizton Arzaga, and 2nd District Congressman Jose Chavez Alvarez represented by Rizal Sangguniang Bayan Member Kim Apostol attended the event.