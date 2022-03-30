Three persons wanted by law were arrested by authorities in different towns in the province of Palawan on Monday, March 28.

First to be arrested was Jay Lowell Montaño Llorin, 25 years old and a resident of Purok Base, Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal.

Llorin was taken into custody by Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) operatives, pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Brooke’s Point, Palawan, on March 25, 2022, for four counts of violation of Article 266-A and four counts of violation of Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), with a recommended bail of P120,00 for his temporary liberty.

Herman Aborot Gabo, 57, a native of Brgy. Capayas, was the next to be detained in Dumaran town by joint operatives of the MPS and the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PPMFC).

Gabo was apprehended by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Emannuel Artazo of Branch 14 (Family Court) of the Taytay Municipal Trial Court (MTC) dated March 24, 2022, for two counts of violation of Art. 266-A Par. I(A) of the RPC as amended by Republic Act (RA) 8353 docketed under Criminal Case Nos. 42094 and 42095 with no bail recommended.

In Brooke’s Point, personnel of the Brooke’s Point MPS arrested one Ricky Sancho Salanatin, 47 years old and a resident of Brgy. Pangobilian.

Salanatin was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza for cases of acts of lasciviousness, docketed under Criminal Case No. 22-01158-BPT with P108,000 bail recommended, and two counts of violation of RA 8353 docketed under CC. Nos. 22-01159-BPT and 22-01160-BPT with no bail recommended.

The suspects are now under the custody of the police for proper disposition.