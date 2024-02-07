A stabbing incident in the town of San Vicente left a construction worker dead early Tuesday morning, the police reported.

The fatality was identified as Crispino Portillo, 38, a resident of Barangay Abongan in the neighboring town of Taytay. He was stabbed in Purok Mabuhay in Barangay San Isidro.

The suspect in the stabbing was identified by the Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Palawan as Alias Mao, 33, a farmer from San Isidro, also located in San Vicente.

Based on initial investigation, the events leading to the fatal encounter began on February 4, when the suspect invited the victim to join in a celebration.

The two men engaged in a drinking session until the early hours of February 5, before deciding to head home. As they reached the victim’s place, a heated argument erupted.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly grabbed a stainless kitchen knife from a nearby table and fatally stabbed Portillo in the chest.

Despite efforts to save him, Portillo was pronounced dead upon arrival at San Vicente District Hospital by attending medical personnel.

The San Vicente Municipal Police Station responded swiftly to the incident, taking the suspect into custody. Mao surrendered voluntarily, providing the weapon used in the attack.