A construction worker was caught while his accomplice managed to escape during a drug buy-bust operation conducted by authorities in Purok Ilang-Ilang, Barangay Pulot Shore, Sofronio Española, Palawan, on April 28.

The arrested individual was identified as alias “Nal,” 31 years old, along with the escaped companion alias “Jam,” both residents of the area.

Authorities confiscated a sachet of suspected shabu from the suspects, as well as the ₱1,000 used as buy-bust money. Three more sachets weighing 0.08 grams each were seized from the suspects, with a market value estimated at ₱4,000.

The apprehended suspect, along with his escaped companion, has been charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.