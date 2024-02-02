Local authorities have apprehended a 24-year-old construction worker in a joint operation held in Barangay Dumarao, Roxas Palawan on February 1.

Identified as Alias Ted, the suspect was apprehended by the joint efforts of Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Palawan, PIDMU Palawan, PIU Palawan, and 401st B MC RMFB.

The arrest was conducted based on a warrant issued on December 20, 2023, by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of Branch 14 of the Regional Trial Court, Taytay, Palawan.

Alias Ted faces charges of rape under Article 266-A (1), in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code. Presently, Alias Ed is under the custody of Roxas MPS for documentation and appropriate legal proceedings.