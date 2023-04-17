A joint operation conducted by police authorities in Coron arrested Saturday a wanted person for violating environmental laws.

Francis Antiquiño Ramos, a 32-year-old construction worker and resident of Brgy. San Nicolas, Coron, in northern Palawan, was taken into custody for violating Section 7(4) of Republic Act (RA) No. 9175, also known as the “Chain Saw Act of 2002,” and Section 77 of Presidential Decree No. 705, also known as the “Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.”

He was charged and a warrant of arrest was released by Judge Arnel Pecundo Cezar of Regional Trial Court in Coron, on March 22, 2023.

Two cases were filed under CC numbers CRN-2023-0572 and CRN-2023-0573, respectively. The bail for the first case was suggested at P24,000, while the second case required a recommended bail of P48,000.

Ramos is now under the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for proper disposition.

The authorities did not give any further details regarding the case or how the arrest was made.

