Nadakip ng awtoridad sa Dumaran ang itinuturing na No. 3 most wanted sa municipal level sa naturang bayan dahil sa kasong paglabag sa Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act o Republic Act 7610, ngayong araw ng Martes, Disyembre 7, sa Barangay Bohol.

Ang suspek na kinilalang si Gibson Padrones Genova, 46 anyos, isang construction worker, ay inaresto dahil sa kasong three counts ng paglabag sa Section 5(b) ng Article III ng Republic Act 7610 na may kinalaman sa Child Prostitution and Other Sexual Abuse.

Ang partikular na seksyon ay may kinalaman sa: “Those who commit the act of sexual intercourse of lascivious conduct with a child exploited in prostitution or subject to other sexual abuse; Provided, That when the victims is under 12 years of age, the perpetrators shall be prosecuted under Article 335, Paragraph 3, for rape and Article 336 of Act No. 3815, as amended, the Revised Penal Code, for rape or lascivious conduct, as the case may be: Provided, That the penalty for lascivious conduct when the victim is under 12 years of age shall be reclusion temporal in its medium period”.

Ang pag-aresto kay Genova ay ayon na din sa warrant of arrest na ibinaba ni Judge Emmanuel Q. Artazo ng Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 14, ng Taytay, Palawan, na may petsang Mayo 21, 2021.

Aabot naman sa P600,000 ang inilaang piyansa para sa tatlong kaso para sa kanyang pansamantalang kalayaan.

Nasa kustodiya ngayon ang suspek ng Dumaran Municipal Police Station.