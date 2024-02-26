The construction of the city government’s temporary housing units for the victims of the massive fire in Puerto Princesa is underway behind the coliseum in Brgy. San Pedro, however, their number is limited to accommodate the more than 600 families that have lost their homes.

City government administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa said only 300 shelter units will be constructed for the families displaced from the coastal barangays of Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa.

He stated that due to this, the City Housing and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) will have to determine which of the families affected will be accommodated.

Once done, Pedrosa explained that they will be able to transfer the victims to the shelter from the evacuation centers where they are now staying. However, he did not provide a date for the shelter’s completion.

“Hindi ako makapagbigay ng eksaktong petsa [kung kelan matatapos ang construction,] pero ang directive ni Mayor [Lucilo Bayron] ay dapat mabilis,” Pedrosa said in an interview with the media.

The victims are also eligible to access the local government’s housing project in Brgy. Irawan, which will also function as a resettlement site, as long as they meet the necessary criteria.

“Dapat member sila ng Pag-IBIG na merong 24 months contribution, pero katulad ng nabanggit ni mayor, nakahandang sagutin ng city government yung 24 months premium ng beneficiary para ma-accomodate. Of course, kailangan din na meron silang pinagkakakitaan na kaya na nilang tumayo sa sarili nila,” he explained.

But Pedrosa raised concern about some victims who were allocated a relocation site but then sold it.

He noted that this might lead to exclusion from owning a home in Tandikan Ville, a housing initiative launched by the local administration to move more than 5,000 informal coastal families.

“Yun ang magiging problema kasi baka magkaroon ng disqualification. Pero kung sakaling ganun, dapat humanap ng ibang paraan kasi disqualification talaga yun. Although hindi tayo ang magdi-disqualify kundi yung Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), meron silang record,” he said.

“Sa ngayon nga doon sa city housing, meron nang mga marka kung sino yung mga meron nang nakapag avail before ng programa ng SHFC,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian indicated an interest in helping the city government with its housing program. He stated that he will work with Mayor Bayron and relevant national government entities to carry the program forward and expedite its completion.

“Makikipag-ugnayan kay Mayor Bayron para matulungan yung mga proyektong pabahay at sa abot ng aking makakaya ay maging bahagi na makapagbigay ng disente at ligtas na pabahay,” Gatchalian said in a separate interview.

“Mabilis yung development at nakikita ko na kung kakailanganin ng tulong sa additional funds or financing, ako naman ay makakatulong na mag-link ups sa let’s say NHA or sa social housing finance at sa DSHUD. Ang kagandahan dito ay yung local government ang gumagalaw kaya mabilis so tingnan natin kung ano pa yung pwedeng masuportahan in terms of financing para lahat ng naapektuhan ay mabigyan ng pabahay,” he added.