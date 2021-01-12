Connectivity kits provided by RTNMC to 20 Pala’wan students

Community development organizer Melissa Didik said that the community requested pocket wifis to utilize their remaining fund in the 2020 Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) has provided internet connection kits to around 20 Pala’wan students of Sitio Proper, Barangay Sandoval, Bataraza as support to their online learning.

Community development organizer Melissa Didik said that the community requested pocket wifis to utilize their remaining fund in the 2020 Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

“Ang hirap din kasi para sa mga bata ‘yong access papuntang school tapos pauwi, kasi may ibang nag-aaral sa Gotoc, may Rio Tuba rin. Iyong module kasi nila ay mahirap din ma-explain sa kanila ng teachers lalo na kung ang mga bahay ay layo-layo. Nag-request ‘yong chieftain nila na na wi-fi para kahit papaano ay mag-research na lang sila sa cellphone ng explanation sa pinag-aaral,” she said.

The 20 students are all scholars of the mining company in Sitio Proper, Barangay Sandoval from elementary to college levels. The budget allocated for the project amounts to P21,980 from SDMP in the educational sector.

Didik added that the mining company has observed the struggles of the students to pursue their studies, especially in the new educational landscape in the new normal situation.

“Nakikita naman natin kung gaano kahirap para sa mga bata lalo na ‘yong parents na hindi rin makatulong dahil sa wala rin tinapos. Kahit papaano ay nagpupursige sila kahit sila-sila lang, sa ngayon ay may makukunan na rin sila sa internet. May tower na rin sa kanila ng Globe kaya mas mabilis sa kanila mag-access ngayon,” she said.

The RTNMC already advised students that the provided pocket wi-fi kits for them should not be sold to others as kits were given for their own benefit.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts