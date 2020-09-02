Concerns raised about stone-throwing incidents in Southern Palawan

In a resolution, the chamber urged barangay officials and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to coordinate efforts in order to track down and stop the individuals who perpetrate the dangerous act.

The provincial board has raised concerns about the frequent stone-throwing incidents that target passing vehicles on the national highway in some areas of southern Palawan, particularly in Aborlan and in the outskirts of Puerto Princesa City.

Board member Maria Angela Sabando, who initiated the resolution, cited that there had been cases of fatal accidents and physical injuries as a result of indiscriminate stone-throwing along the national highways.

She cited an incident that happened on August 25 where unknown individuals threw stones on a public utility vehicle owned by Pilandok Transport along the south national highway in Barangay Burirao, Narra.

Sabando said that although none of the passengers were hurt, the rear and side windows of the van were damaged by the rocks thrown at the vehicle.

“This kind of incident is not new to Palawan, particularly along national highways. From these incidents, the perpetrators are left unaccountable and continue to pose a threat to the riding public,” Sabando said.

She urged the public to cooperate with authorities to identify and capture the perpetrators. She also called for increased visibility of barangay officials and tanods along the national highways.

“One of the efficient ways of searching identifying and monitoring the activities of suspects to prevent future stoning activities is through community involvement and visibility of barangay tanods in critical areas,” she added.

Meanwhile, P/Capt. Ric Ramos, spokesperson of the Provincial Police Office (PPO), said that they have been conducting patrols around the areas where the incidents have been reported.

“Lahat naman ng incident involving diyan sa pamamato na ‘yan ay being undertaken by the Palawan Provincial Police Office, ang importante diyan ay magreklamo kung sino ‘yong mga nababato,” Ramos said.

“Ipagbigay alam sa pulis, maghain ng reklamo,kung nakita nila o kilala nila kung sino ang nambato kung hindi man kilala, kung nasira man ang gamit nila magsumbong pa rin para magkaroon ng joint operations kasama ang barangay para ma-address,” he added.