A concerned citizen brought in a 6.4-kilo adult male pangolin to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Tuesday.

Von Jovi Arzaga, who rescued the Palawan pangolin (Manis culionensis), said it fell from a bamboo tree and ended up on their property.

To protect it, his girlfriend, Aiza Joy Patricio, used a basin before they decided to bring it to the PCSDS office.

“Tulad ng alam nating lahat, ang Palawan pangolin ay kabilang sa mga trafficked mammal sa mundo, at kritikal nang nanganganib. Kaya mahalaga ang kaligtasan ng bawat pangolin,” the PCSDS said.

The Palawan pangolin is a species critically endangered and heavily trafficked globally.

These gentle mammals are known for their unique scales and are sought after illegally for traditional medicine and as exotic food.

They are important in the environment for several reasons, including playing a key role in pest control by primarily feeding on ants and termites. This helps to regulate insect populations, which in turn supports plant health and agricultural productivity by reducing crop-damaging pests.

Pangolins contribute to seed dispersal in their habitats by consuming fruits and excreting seeds intact in their feces, thereby aiding in the regeneration of plant species and maintaining biodiversity within ecosystems.

Their digging behavior as they search for insects underground helps aerate the soil, improving soil quality, nutrient distribution, and enhancing conditions for plant growth, thereby further contributing to ecosystem health. — Celeste Anna Formoso