A resident of Brgy. Sicsican turned over a Palawan Pangolin (𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴), locally known as “Balintong” to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) early morning of December 17.

Concerned citizen Norian Danuel Balinsay personally handed the wildlife at the PCSD office in Brgy. Sta. Monica.

The rescued ‘Balintong’ weighs 4.1 kg with a measurement of 63 cm and is considered as a ‘critically endangered species’ under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

The wildlife was immediately brought to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center for health examination before reintegrating it to the wild.

The PCSDS continues to encourage the public to report any wildlife sightings, both flora and fauna, in the province through their hotline numbers 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT).

PCSDS can also be reached through their social media accounts Facebook (pcsd7611), Instagram (pcsd_ra7611), and Twitter (@pcsds7611).

