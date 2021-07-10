Community toilets for IP communities in San Vicente launched

The community toilet for the residents of Barangay Caruray, San Vicente





SAN VICENTE, Palawan — Tagbanua Tandulanen indigenous peoples (IP) in Barangay Caruray have launched a project to build suitable community toilets aimed at promoting personal hygiene and sanitation.

The initiative to build four communal toilets worth over P67,000 to benefit 35 households at Sitio Candamia in Caruray is expected to be finished this week.

Karen Andonga of the office of San Vicente Mayor Amy Alvarez said the funds to build the public toilets came from the Gender and Development (GAD)–Support to IP Activities of the municipal government.

She said they are being built at three locations in Candamia to assist the IPs become self-reliant in having good personal hygiene, which is one of the best ways to protect them from diseases.

“Yong tatlong comfort room ay itinayo sa area kung saan maraming households. Yong isa naman ay doon sa kabila. At least, sa apat na CR na iyon ay marami ng makikinabang,” she said.

“Habang nagi-implement kami ng ating livelihood program na chicken layering sa Candamia, nakita rin namin na kailangan din nila talaga ng sanitation since sila ay IP area and vulnerable nga ang kanilang situation doon. Pinag-usapan namin, nag-community assembly kami doon at napagkasunduan na magpatayo ng mga CR,” said Andonga.

She said they will be formally turned over on July 16, and the maintenance of their use will be tasked to Tagbanua Tandulanen residents.

