The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will announce its decision on Wednesday, September 29, on whether or not to extend nationwide voter’s registration, according to city election officer Atty. Julius Cuevas.

The poll body was recently compelled by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, through their respective Senate and House Bills, to extend voter’s registrations, which is set to end by September 30.

Cuevas said in an interview on Monday that the COMELEC commission en banc held a meeting on the same day to discuss the possibility of extending the voter’s registration

“Nagme-meeting na sila today. By September 29, maglalabas sila ng resolution kung i-eextend ba o hindi ang voter’s registration,” he told Palawan News.

Likewise, COMELEC commissioner James Jimenez told national news that they have prepared all recommendations and will announce their decision on Wednesday.

As early as Monday this week, aspiring voters in Puerto Princesa flocked to Robinson’s Mall as early as 12-midnight to reach the cut-off. While the provincial COMELEC office stated that the large numbers are unexpected, this could have been avoided if they had secured their registrations earlier than the approaching deadline.

According to some of those who fell in line, they came from rural barangays in Puerto Princesa.

Over the month, lawmakers called on COMELEC to extend nationwide voter registration, citing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and repeated lockdowns all over the country preventing aspiring voters from registering. The House of Representatives approved a house bill last week urging COMELEC to extend the registration 30 days after the bill’s approval. Likewise, the Senate bill counterpart recommended that registration be extended until October 31.