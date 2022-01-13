With things easing up and less of us working from home, it’s time to step out in style – and of course, comfort –with Bata’s Red Label women’s collection with Lifesole by Ortholite.

Trendy, stylish, and elegant, the Bata Red Label women’s heels collection will make every woman step above the rest with updated designs in functional and comfortable footwear for those on the go.

All engineered with Ortholite Lifesole for perfect comfort, Bata’s Lifesole technology ensures that customers can get 50% more comfort in every step while having a long-lasting cushioning for feet. And with this, Ortholite has created ‘Lifesole’ EXCLUSIVELY for Bata.

Walk all day with style and ease with Bata Women’s Red Label Wanella close toed and block heeled sandals. Its long- lasting cushioning has Lifesole by Ortholite technology.

Be a step above the rest with these Bata Women’s Red Label Wilabel Heels. A sleek shoe that is easy to incorporate in every ensemble. Available in Black and Off-White.

Get that soft yet stylish feeling with Bata Women’s Red Label Winifred Heels Sandals. Available in Black and Taupe.

Be it formal, semi-formal or casual, a pair of these Bata Women’s Red Label Winifred Heels sandals elevates your outfit with ease and style. Available at The SM Store and Bata boutique stores at most SM Supermalls.

Fit for all occasions, these Bata Women’s Red Label Vasanti Sandals in Polyurethane (PU) synthetic materials, are quintessential to any fashion’s girl wardrobe.

Aside from footwear and shoes, Bata also offers accessories such as a wide selection of bags, purses, wallets, and belts that are also guaranteed and designed with comfort, style, and finest quality.

They also created a complete line of Shoe care products to help you clean, restore, and protect your shoes. These include quality shoe care products such as shoe care polish, cleaners, insoles, heel grips, cushions, and more.

The Bata Red Label x Ortholite collection is available at The SM Store and Bata boutique stores at most SM Supermalls nationwide. You can also visit their official website at https://bata.com.ph/

About Bata Shoes

The Bata Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Global concern with more than 30,000 employees, 24 production facilities, over 5,000 stores in more than 70 countries across the globe, Bata has been providing the best shoes at the best prices, backed by unparalleled service, for 120 years. In the Philippines, Bata is in partnership with SM Retail.

Since its founding in 1894 by Thomas Bata, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to responsible and innovative business models in the belief that capital is not just money, buildings, or technology, but more importantly, people, knowledge, and core values. This visionary approach has enabled the company to meet each new challenge with creativity and foresight while earning the trust and confidence of customers, employees, and the communities in which it does business.