The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Wednesday said it is studying a proposal to reject outright the certificates of candidacy (COCs) of overaged or underaged candidates for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls.

“We will look into their birthdays and check with our database if it is true and correct. If we see that they are not qualified, we will no longer accept their COCs. This means that if you are overaged even by one day, we advise you not to file your COCs anymore,” COMELEC spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said in a forum in Manila.

The poll official said such an amendment is being proposed due to the thousands of COC filers that were denied for failing to meet the age requirements several years ago.

“In 2018, we filed more than 6,000 petitions to cancel COCs for the sole reason that they are either underaged or overaged as SK candidates,” Laudiangco said.

He noted the possible action to be taken will also spare SK candidates from potential legal problems.

“It is our way of helping them as many of those involved are members of the youth. They were caught by surprise. They weren’t aware of it,” the Comelec spokesperson added.

Under the Republic Act No. 10742, SK candidates must be at least 18 years old but not more than 24 years of age on the day of the elections.

The poll body said it will continue BSKE preparations until a law postponing the polls is enacted.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives and the Senate forwarded to Malacañang the bill postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Once signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the polls will be moved to the last Monday of October 2023. (PNA)

About Post Author